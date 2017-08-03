Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

NATO soldier killed after convoy attacked in Afghanistan: coalition Add to ...

WASHINGTON — Reuters

Published

Last updated

A NATO soldier was killed and six other personnel were wounded in Afghanistan on Thursday after a suicide bomber attacked their convoy in Kabul province, a coalition statement said.

The wounded were being treated at a U.S. military hospital at Bagram Airfield and were in stable condition, the statement said.

The incident occurred in Qarabagh district.

A U.S. official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the soldier killed was not American, but provided no further details.

A suicide bomb attack in Afghanistan on Wednesday killed two American troops as they were travelling in a convoy near the airport in the southern city of Kandahar, the U.S. military said, in a strike claimed by the Taliban insurgency.

The attack was seen as a reminder of the dangers posed to the 8,400 U.S. forces currently in Afghanistan as President Donald Trump weighs sending thousands more troops to fight America’s longest war.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Attacks in Afghanistan raise fears over Islamic State (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular