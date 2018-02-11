 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

New York attorney-general files suit against The Weinstein Company, Harvey Weinstein

New York attorney-general files suit against The Weinstein Company, Harvey Weinstein

Film producer Harvey Weinstein attends the 2016 amfAR New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan, New York, on Feb. 10, 2016.

Andrew Kelly/REUTERS

NEW YORK
Reuters

New York Attorney-General Eric Schneiderman said on Sunday he had filed a civil suit against The Weinstein Company, Harvey Weinstein, and Bob Weinstein, alleging the company's executives and board failed to protect employees from movie producer and former CEO Harvey Weinstein.

Weinstein, the 65-year-old co-founder of the Miramax studio, was one of Hollywood's most influential men before more than 70 women accused him of sexual misconduct, including rape. He denies having non-consensual sex with anyone.

The lawsuit alleges that Weinstein sexually harassed employees and abused women for years. It says that Weinstein Company executives, including his brother and co-CEO Bob, failed to act despite repeatedly being presented with credible evidence of his sexual harassment and misconduct.

Story continues below advertisement

The Weinstein Company and a spokeswoman for Harvey Weinstein were not immediately available for comment.

Schneiderman is seeking an unspecified amount of restitution and damages, plus penalties, for harm to victims.

Any sale of The Weinstein Company must ensure that victims will be compensated, Schneiderman said in a statement.

The studio has been in talks to sell itself to a group of investors led by former Obama administration official Maria Contreras-Sweet, but Schneiderman's lawsuit has put deal negotiations on hold, according to people familiar with the matter.

The New York Times first reported in October on multiple allegations of sexual misconduct by Weinstein. Reuters has not been able to independently confirm the allegations.

Since then, similar allegations have been leveled against many powerful men in business, politics and entertainment, and the #MeToo movement has emerged of victims using social media to share their stories of harassment and abuse.

The public discussion on sexual harassment and assault sparked by the allegations against Hollywood giant Harvey Weinstein has been chosen as the Canadian Press News Story of the Year, by reporters and editors across the country. The Canadian Press
Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.