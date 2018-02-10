 Skip to main content

One person taken to hospital after crash involving Trudeau motorcade

A damaged motorcycle (centre) from the motorcade with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are shown after an accident in Simi Valley, Calif., Friday, February 9, 2018.

Ryan Remiorz/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Tamsin McMahon
U.S. CORRESPONDENT

A member of the police detail escorting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's motorcade outside of Los Angeles is in the hospital after he was involved in an accident.

California Highway Patrol confirmed that an officer on motorcycle travelling with Mr. Trudeau's vehicle crashed in Simi Valley, northwest of Los Angeles, shortly before 7:30 p.m. Pacific time, just as Mr. Trudeau was leaving The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute, where he had given a speech on free trade.

Sgt. Kevin Orr said an officer on travelling with Mr. Trudeau's vehicle attempted to stop an SUV from turning left at an intersection when the vehicle collided with the police motorcycle.

The officer was being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Neither Mr. Trudeau, nor any members of his staff were involved in the accident, though they were aware of the crash and have been in touch with local authorities.

Nivea Bustanante heard the accident from her home. "I heard a loud noise," she said. She saw a police officer lying on the ground and a shaken woman in another vehicle that police had stopped in front of Ms. Bustanante's neighbour's home. "She looked very scared."

