 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Peru's Alberto Fujimori could face another human rights trial, court says

Peru's Alberto Fujimori could face another human rights trial, court says

A file picture taken on Jan. 4, 2018, shows Peru's former president Alberto Fujimori waving to supporters as he is wheeled out of the Centenario Clinic in Lima.

LUKA GONZALES/AFP/Getty Images

LIMA
Reuters

Peru's former leader Alberto Fujimori, who was pardoned for corruption and human rights abuse and freed form jail by the current president, could face another trial, a court said on Monday.

President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski granted Fujimori a pardon in late December, less than halfway through a 25-year sentence, in a decision that was criticized by human rights groups and many Peruvians.

However, the National Criminal Court's Court B ruled that the pardon would not excuse Fujimori from future trials involving the death of six people killed by a paramilitary group in the town of Pativilca in 1992, during Fujimori's 10-year rule.

Story continues below advertisement

Fujimori, 79, can appeal the ruling, a spokeswoman for the government's judicial authority said. His lawyer told local radio an appeal to the supreme court was being analyzed.

Kuczynski's approval rating dipped to 19 per cent in February, according to pollster Ipsos, and many Peruvians believe the pardon was politically motivated. Kuczynski says it was strictly humanitarian.

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.