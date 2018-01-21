 Skip to main content

Prague hotel fire kills several people

Firefighters and rescuers work at the scene of a hotel fire in downtown Prague on Jan. 20, 2018.

VIT SIMANEK/AP

PRAGUE
Reuters

A fourth person has died from injuries sustained in a fire on Saturday at a hotel in central Prague, a hospital spokesman said.

The fire broke out on Saturday evening at the Eurostars David Hotel, situated on a narrow street a block away from the Vltava River.

Two people died on Saturday and were identified by police on Sunday as a German man born in 1996, and a South Korean woman born in 1997.

The hospital spokesman said two more people who died on Sunday were women. Police said they had yet to identify the women.

Four other people injured in the fire remained in hospital, police said. Their conditions were unclear.

Investigations into the cause of the fire were continuing, police said.

