Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to marry on May 19

Britain's Prince Harry and his American fiancée, Meghan Markle, will marry on Saturday May 19, Kensington Palace said.
Queen Elizabeth's grandson, fifth-in-line to the throne, and Markle, who stars in the U.S. TV legal drama "Suits," announced their engagement last month with the marriage to take place in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
"His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May 2018," Kensington Palace said in a statement.
The couple have chosen to marry in Windsor, west of London, because it is "a special place for them." Harry's 91-year-old grandmother, Elizabeth, will attend the ceremony.
Markle, 36, who attended a Catholic school as a child but identifies as a Protestant, will be baptized and confirmed into the Church of England before the wedding.
She intends to become a British citizen, though she will retain her U.S. citizenship while she goes through the process.
The Gothic St George's Chapel is located in the grounds of Windsor Castle, which has been the family home of British kings and queens for almost 1,000 years.
Within the chapel are the tombs of ten sovereigns, including Henry VIII and his third wife Jane Seymour, and Charles I.
