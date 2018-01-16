 Skip to main content

Prominent AIDS researcher Mathilde Krim dies at 91

Mathilde Krim, the geneticist, virologist and founding chairwoman of amFAR, at a gala in New York, on Feb. 9, 2010.

CASEY KELBAUGH/NYT

NEW YORK
The Associated Press

Mathilde Krim, a prominent AIDS researcher who galvanized worldwide support in the early fight against the deadly disease, has died. She was 91.

Krim was the founding chairman of The Foundation for AIDS Research, or amfAR. The non-profit says she died at her home in King's Point, New York, on Monday.

AmfAR Chief Executive Officer Kevin Robert Frost says in a statement "so many people alive today literally owe their lives" to her.

Krim was a geneticist with experience in cancer research when AIDS first surfaced in the early 1980s. Over the next several decades, she mobilized a vast army of celebrities and others to help raise money and to lessen the disease's stigma.

In 2000, she was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honour in the U.S.

