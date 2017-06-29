Steven Power smiles contentedly in the photograph that has been stuck on a fence near the blackened ruin of Grenfell Tower. “Missing” is printed in bold letters across the top of the picture, and below it is a phone number and a plea from his family urging anyone who knows what happened to him to call.

The poster is one of dozens that line the fences, walls, lampposts and doorways around Grenfell, all reflecting the desperation of people who still do not know the whereabouts of friends and family members who lived in the tower. It has been more than two weeks since a fire swept through the social housing project in west London, and officials still do not know how many people died and cannot say for certain if all of the dead will ever be identified. For now, the best estimate by police is that 80 people died, but they say the final toll will not be known for months as the investigation continues.

That uncertainty has led to rising anger around Grenfell and across the country, as survivors and other groups band together to come up with their own figure and chastise police for what they claim has been a deliberate attempt to play down the tragedy. The outrage over the death count has also fuelled a general mistrust about the government’s efforts to respond to the fire, which have included promises to rehouse all those affected by next week, fire tests on more than 600 public buildings and the appointment of a retired judge to lead a public inquiry.

The anger began within hours of the fire on June 14. Police initially put the number of dead at 17, and have increased it gradually, settling on 80 this week while saying it could go higher. For many of those who survived the fire, or watched the 24-storey building burn that morning, the official count has seemed extraordinarily cautious. They saw many people trapped inside Grenfell crying for help before succumbing to flames, while others jumped from balconies.

“At least 150 people have died in the fire at Grenfell Tower,” a group called Justice 4 Grenfell says on its website, a total based on interviews with survivors. “They deserve justice. We demand answers.” Other groups put the figure at about 120, and one Labour MP, David Lammy, has said he is “sympathetic” to arguments that police have deliberately played down the number to prevent riots.

“What people say is that if you put the numbers out early, there could be civil unrest. That’s what they say,” Mr. Lammy, a London-area MP, told the BBC this week. “I am sympathetic to it, I am going to walk alongside those people.”

London police insist they are being as thorough as possible and deny there has been a cover-up. “I understand that there is huge concern, speculation and rumour about the number of people who lost their lives in the fire at Grenfell Tower,” Detective Chief Superintendent Fiona McCormack, who is leading the investigation, told reporters this week. “Only after we have completed the search-and-recovery operation – which will take until the end of the year – and then months afterward, when experts have carried out the identification process, will we be in a position to tell you who has died.”

Det. Supt. McCormack said the list of occupants at Grenfell was inaccurate and did not account for visitors who might have been in the building when the fire broke out. She added that police have spoken to at least one occupant from 106 of the tower’s 129 units and concluded that 18 people from those 106 flats are either dead or missing and presumed dead. Officers cannot find anyone connected to the remaining 23 apartments, and they presume everyone in those units died. Investigators are searching government records, schools and even fast-food deliveries to find out who was in those apartments. “I do not want there to be any hidden victims of this tragedy,” she said.

That has not dampened the criticism of the police effort or the government’s response. During a televised meeting with a group of survivors and activists this week, Housing Minister Alok Sharma faced a barrage of heckling when he reiterated the government’s pledge to find housing for everyone affected by the fire by next week. The crowd turned when Mr. Sharma acknowledged that not all of the housing would be permanent and that some people might have to move again, further away. On Thursday, Prime Minister Theresa May also ran into controversy after announcing that retired judge Sir Martin Moore-Bick would lead an inquiry into the fire.

“I am determined that there will be justice for all the victims of this terrible tragedy and for their families who have suffered so terribly,” Ms. May said. “We must get to the truth about what happened. No stone will be left unturned by this inquiry.”

However, Sir Martin told reporters the scope of the probe would be narrower than many hoped. “I’m well aware that [Grenfell] residents want a much broader investigation … whether my inquiry is the right way in which to achieve that I’m more doubtful,” he said after meeting some survivors on Thursday. Some groups also said Sir Martin’s background in commercial law is inappropriate to this kind of inquiry.

Back at Grenfell, a steady flow of people still stop to look at the rows of photographs of those missing and the many tributes to those who have died. “People just don’t trust the police or the government,” Stuart Wilson, a firefighter who grew up near Grenfell Tower, said as he spent time on Thursday looking at a giant placard filled with handwritten notes, poems and drawings. “People are angry, and it’s going to take a lot to get over this.”

