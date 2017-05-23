Erin Jones and Abigail Lincoln had been waiting months to see singer Ariana Grande. They’ve been fans for years and bought tickets to her Manchester show last October, paying £60 each for seats in the top tier of the stadium and driving three hours by car from Durham with their parents to catch Monday’s show.

As the performance ended, Ms. Jones and Ms. Lincoln made their way down to the ground floor, hoping to beat the crowds out of the stadium and meet up with their parents who went out for dinner.

“We left quite swiftly after the music stopped,” said Ms. Jones, who is 17 years old. “The lights had just come up and there was just the last bit of music played and then this huge bang went off.”

At first they thought it was prank or some fan setting off fireworks. But then they smelled the smoke and saw the fear in people’s eyes as the crowd began to run. “We just kind of looked at each other and ducked and screamed. And then everyone ran, just ran wherever they could out of the way because the bang was just horrendous. It was pure terror,” said Ms. Jones.

Added Ms. Lincoln, who is 18 years old: “It was like a stampede of people running away…We could see the flash of light, the sound and the smoke coming through the exit to the arena.”

Once outside, the teenagers frantically called their parents. There was mass confusion and panic as children all around them cried out for parents and friends. Ms. Jones and Ms. Lincoln tried to find two other friends who’d come to the show with them, but they couldn’t reach them on their cellphones. They jumped in a taxi and searched the surrounding streets, finally spotting them in a nearby area. “Luckily, they are all right now,” said Ms. Lincoln.

Amid the confusion, there was disbelief that someone could have set off a bomb that killed 22 people. “When I rang my mom, that’s what she said, ‘Erin, surely it can’t be a bomb; it will just be someone playing a prank.’ But it was too loud,” said Ms. Jones.

“We just knew,” said Ms. Lincoln. “It was perfectly timed for when everyone was exiting the concert because she’d just finished her last song. It was the last chord. It was perfectly timed.”

Their timing was fortunate as well. Ms. Jones said they waited 30 seconds before heading to the nearby exit. If they’d left earlier, they’d have been right in the path of the bomber. “I just think someone must have been watching over us to tell us to wait that extra 30 seconds,” said Ms. Jones.

Lloyd Gronow, 20, and Lucy Stead, 18, were also sitting in the top row during the show. As they made their way to the main foyer the blast shook them.

"We heard the explosion but we just thought it was a blown speaker," said Mr. Gronow, who is studying medicine at the University of Liverpool, which is about an hour from Manchester.

Then they ran outside.

"There was just massive panic, chaos," he said.

Children were crying looking for family and friends.

"It's obviously going to stay in the back of my mind forever. But it's not going to stop me from going to shows. There's nothing you can really do about it. If it's going to happen there's nothing I could do."

"It was just awful," Ms. Stead said. "A really upsetting experience."

Police have identified one victim; 18-year-old Georgina Callander, who was studying health and social care at Runshaw College in Lancashire.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Theresa May said it was “now beyond doubt that the people of Manchester and of this country have fallen victim to a callous terrorist attack” that targeted “defenceless young people.”

Ms. May and other political leaders also halted campaigning for the general election, which takes place on June 8.

As they left their hotel Tuesday morning for the drive back to Durham, Ms. Jones and Ms. Lincoln doubted they’ll ever go to a concert again. “Not any public event or any place with a crowd,” said Ms. Jones shaking her head. “We’ve been quite on edge with everything. I think it’s definitely going to change how we view public events and how we go about them.”

