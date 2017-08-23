A concert in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam by American rock group Allah-Las was cancelled Wednesday night because of a “terror threat,” police said in a statement.

“Police took this information seriously enough that after discussion with organizers it was decided to cancel the event,” the Rotterdam police statement said.

An investigation was underway, but no arrests have been made, police said.

Concert organizer Rotown said earlier on Twitter that the concert venue, a former grain silo, was being evacuated because of the unspecified threat and concertgoers would get their money back.

Dutch television showed officers in body armour outside Maassilo and what appeared to be members of the band leaving the venue in a white van with a police escort. The band did not immediately respond to e-mails seeking comment.

Allah-Las is a four-piece band from Los Angeles.

In an interview with British newspaper The Guardian last year, band members said they chose the word All, Arabic for God, because they were seeking a “holy sounding” name and did not realize it might cause offence.

“We get e-mails from Muslims, here in the U.S. and around the world, saying they’re offended, but that absolutely wasn’t our intention,” guitarist and vocalist Miles Michaud told the newspaper. “We e-mail back and explain why we chose the name, and mainly they understand.”

