Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at the U.S. Attorney's Office in Philadelphia, on July 21, 2017. (Matt Rourke/AP)
Sessions discussed Trump campaign with Russian ambassador during election: report Add to ...

WASHINGTON — Reuters

Russia’s ambassador to Washington was overheard by U.S. spy agencies telling his bosses he had discussed campaign-related matters, including issues important to Moscow, with Jeff Sessions during the 2016 presidential race, the Washington Post reported on Friday, citing current and former U.S. officials.

Ambassador Sergei Kislyak’s accounts of two conversations with Sessions, then a U.S. senator and key foreign policy adviser to Republican candidate Donald Trump, were intercepted by U.S. intelligence agencies, the officials told the Post.

Sessions at first failed to disclose his contacts with Kislyak and then said the meetings were not about the Trump campaign.

