Russia’s Navalny arrested as anti-government protests flare up





The protests: What, where and why

Monday’s demonstrations were organized Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, aiming to repeat the nationwide protests that rattled the Kremlin three months ago.

Although city authorities had agreed to a location for the Moscow protest, Mr. Navalny called for it to be moved to Tverskaya Street, one of Moscow’s main thoroughfares. He said contractors hired to build a stage at the agreed-upon venue could not do their work after apparently coming under official pressure.

Tverskaya, known in Soviet times as Gorky Street, was closed off to traffic on Monday for an extensive commemoration of the national holiday Russia Day, including people dressed in historical Russian costumes.

A performer dressed in a historical uniform takes part in a re-enactment festival on Tverskaya Street on Monday. MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS

After the change, Moscow police warned that “any provocative actions from the protesters’ side will be considered a threat to public order and will be immediately suppressed.”

A regional security official, Vladimir Chernikov, told Ekho Moskvy radio that police would not interfere with demonstrators on the street – as long as they did not carry placards or shout slogans.

Mr. Navalny’s website reported Monday that protests were held in more than a half-dozen cities in the Far East, including the major Pacific ports of Vladivostok and Khabarovsk and in Siberia’s Barnaul. Photos on the website suggested turnouts of hundreds at the rallies.



People gather for an anti-corruption rally in St. Petersburg. DMITRY LOVETSKY/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Demonstrators shout slogans during an anti-corruption protest in central St. Petersburg. ANTON VAGANOV/REUTERS





When the arrests began

Mr. Navalny’s wife, Yulia, said on his Twitter feed that he was arrested about a half-hour before the demonstration was to begin. An image posted to Mr. Navalny’s Twitter feed showed him being taken into custody:





In a statement reported by state news agency Tass, police said Mr. Navalny would be charged with failure to follow police orders and violation of public order, charges that could bring him 15 days in jail.

Soon after the arrest, a Navalny spokeswoman said electricity has been cut at Mr. Navalny’s offices in Moscow.

Police started detaining anti-Kremlin protesters at cities across Russia:

Moscow: Reuters news agency estimated that 100 people were arrested at the Moscow protests. In Pushkin Square, officers in riot gear used loud hailers to tell the demonstrators to disperse, Reuters witnesses said. Reuters also cited a witness saying pepper spray was used against the protesters.

Reuters news agency estimated that 100 people were arrested at the Moscow protests. In Pushkin Square, officers in riot gear used loud hailers to tell the demonstrators to disperse, Reuters witnesses said. Reuters also cited a witness saying pepper spray was used against the protesters. St. Petersburg: An Associated Press reporter counted more than 200 people arrested by police in an unsanctioned gathering at St. Petersburg’s Mars Field.

An Associated Press reporter counted more than 200 people arrested by police in an unsanctioned gathering at St. Petersburg’s Mars Field. Vladivostok: Eleven demonstrators were arrested in Vladivostok, according to OVD-Info, a website that monitors political repressions.

Servicemen of the Russian National Guard gather during the anti-corruption protest in Moscow. TATYANA MAKEYEVA/REUTERS

Riot police detain a demonstrator in St. Petersburg. ANTON VAGANOV/REUTERS





Who is Alexei Navalny?

Navalny has become the most prominent figure in an opposition that has been troubled by factional disputes. He focuses on corruption issues and has attracted a wide following through savvy use of internet video. His report on alleged corruption connected to Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev was the focus of the March protests. He was jailed for 15 days after the March protests. In April, he suffered damage to one eye after an attacker doused his face with a green antiseptic liquid.

Alexei Navalny gestures while speaking to people in the city of Perm on June 9, 2017. EVGENY FELDMAN/POOL PHOTO VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS





The last time this happened

Protests in March took place in scores of cities across the country, the largest show of discontent in years and a challenge to President Vladimir Putin’s dominance of the country. More than 1,000 protesters were arrested at a rally on March 26.

The Kremlin has long sought to cast the opposition as a phenomenon of a privileged, Westernized urban elite out of touch with people in Russia’s far-flung regions.

Opposition supporters rally in central Saint Petersburg on March 26. OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP/GETTY IMAGES





What happens next?

Mr. Navalny has announced his candidacy for the presidential election in 2018. His conviction on fraud charges in February, which the Kremlin’s critics perceive as a political ploy to keep him out of the prsidential race, makes him ineligible to compete in the election.





