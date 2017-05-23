South Korea fired warning shots Tuesday at an unidentified object flying south from rival North Korea, its military said. Local media said it may have been a North Korean drone.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the South Korean military bolstered its air surveillance and broadcast a warning to North Korea in response to the object. It provided no other details.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency, without citing a source, reported that South Korea fired about 90 machine-gun rounds into the air and toward North Korea. It said South Korea was analyzing whether a North Korean drone had crossed the border.

The Koreas face off across the world’s most heavily armed border, and the two sides occasionally clash. In 2014, they traded machine-gun and rifle fire after South Korean activists released anti-North Korean propaganda balloons across the Demilitarized Zone that bisects the Korean Peninsula, but no casualties were reported.

