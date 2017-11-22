Saad al-Hariri delays resignation amid return to Lebanon to face political crisis

Lebanon's absentee prime minister, Saad al-Hariri, surprised the Lebanese once again by postponing his resignation shortly after making his first public appearance in his home country after his mysterious exodus to Saudi Arabia almost three weeks ago.

After attending Wednesday morning's Independence Day military parade in Beirut, Mr. al-Hariri had been expected to submit his official resignation to the president, Michel Aoun, at the presidential palace. Instead, at the president's request, he postponed his decision to call it quits.

"I offered my resignation to president Aoun and he asked me to delay presenting it, to allow for more consultations and deliberations, and I agreed to the request," Mr. al-Hariri told the media at Baabda Palace.

Mr. al-Hariri, 47, a Sunni Arab who leads the Future Movement party, gave no details about his plans, leaving Lebanese to wonder whether he might stay on as prime minister or simply delay his departure until the president, after negotiations with the top political parties, finds a new prime minister who can appoint a new cabinet.

His reappearance in Lebanon, and his decision to postpone his resignation, came after several countries launched diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia, both of which consider Lebanon a vassal state. The efforts were led by French president Emmanuel Macron, who invited Mr. al-Hariri and his family to Paris after meeting with Saudi officials in Riyadh on Nov. 9, six days after Mr. al-Hariri left Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Lebanon's foreign minister, Gebran Bassil, embarked on a tour of Western European capitals to seek support for Mr. al-Hariri's return and Hassan Nassrallah, leader of Hezbollah, the Iranian political and military proxy in Lebanon, expressed his support for Mr. al-Hariri. "We are all waiting for the return of the prime minister," he said on TV Monday. "The priority is for the prime minister Saad Hariri to return to Lebanon."

Mr. al-Hariri triggered a political crisis when he vanished from Lebanon on Nov. 3, only to resurface the next day in Riyadh, the Saudi capital, where he used a strained appearance on Saudi TV to resign. He claimed he quit because he feared for his life – his father, Rafic Hariri, a former prime minster, was assassinated in 2005 – but most Lebanese suspected his resignation came at the behest of Saudi Arabia's King Salman and the young crown prince, Mohamed Bin Salmam.

In a second TV appearance in Riyadh a week later, Mr. al-Hariri said he would attend Lebanon's Nov. 22 Independence Day celebrations and make his political intentions know. Mr. Aoun accused the Saudi government of holding Mr. al-Hariri "hostage." Other Lebanese politicians and officials said the Saudis had "kidnapped" their prime minister, an affront to Lebanon's sovereignty.

In his resignation announcement in Riyadh, Mr. al-Hariri accused Hezbollah of destabilizing Lebanon. Lebanese widely believe that the Saudis demanded the resignation of Mr. Hariri, who is a dual Lebanese-Saudi national, because his unity coalition government was overly accommodating to Hezbollah. The Saudis consider Hezbollah a terrorist organization and have accused Hezbollah and Iran of supporting the Houthis rebels in Yemen, who the Saudis are fighting in a war that has killed thousands of civilians.

Mr. al-Hariri enjoys widespread cross-party support in Lebanon's national assembly. Even Hezbollah favours him as prime minister. Hezbollah or pro-Hezbollah politicians control 17 of the government's 30 cabinet positions and approved Mr. al-Hariri's appointment as prime minister in late 2016 as part of a deal that ended a political stalemate that had lasted two and a half years.

If Mr. al-Hariri at some point insists on submitting his formal resignation and refuses to stay on as technical prime minister, Mr. Aoun could chose another Sunni politician to form a new cabinet. As part of Lebanon's political delicate presidential-parliamentary system, which is designed to represent the major sects, the president must be a Maronite Christian, the president a Sunni and the speaker of the national assembly (parliament) a Shia Muslim.

Shortly after he announced he would postpone his resignation, Lebanese honked their car horns and waved Lebanese flags in support of Mr. al-Hariri, whose government, formed in late 2016, is popular among Lebanese. Beirut was filled with posters of Mr. al-Hariri after he went to Saudi Arabia.

He arrived in Beirut Tuesday night after quick visits to Paris, where he and his wife Lara met with Mr. Macron, and to Cairo and Nicosia.