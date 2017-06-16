When he worked as a Republican staffer more than a decade ago, Doug Saltzman remembers the annual congressional baseball game as a modest affair drawing 2,000 to 3,000 fans.

On Thursday night, as a record-breaking crowd of nearly 25,000 streamed out of Nationals Park after watching the Democratic team best the GOP 11 to 2, he marvelled at the bipartisan display of solidarity following the previous day’s shooting that left five people, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, wounded at a practice for the Republican team.

The gregarious, bespectacled 53-year-old, decked out in a Pittsburgh Pirates jersey, was one of the many motivated to come out after the shooting: After not attending for years, he decided to make the 4 1/2-hour drive from Pennsylvania, where he now works as a radio host.

But even as he soaked up the harmonious atmosphere, chatting with friends on the ballpark’s main concourse after the game, he sounded a note of caution. “There are shootings all the time and there’s always talk about ‘do you get rid of these guns that can fire 50 rounds a minute, should the general public be able to buy that gun?’ But now a congressman’s been shot, that kind of hits closer to home,” he said. “There’s been a lot of rhetoric about unity, but we’ll see if it becomes anything. Congress is good at saying a lot and not following up.”

This was the prevailing mood in the wake of the shooting that rocked Washington: Hope that the moment of solidarity entrained by the trauma will curb the rancour of the divided capital – but deep skepticism that it can.

The day after the game, those worries seemed to be borne out: President Donald Trump took to Twitter to attack the country’s deputy attorney general for appointing a special prosecutor to investigate the firing of FBI director James Comey, 14 hours after delivering a conciliatory message on the ballpark jumbotron.

On Capitol Hill in the hours before the game, Congress grappled with the other worry raised by the shooting: The vulnerability of the nation’s lawmakers. It is a problem certain to get more attention in the coming days, after ABC reported Friday that the suspected shooter, James Hodgkinson, was carrying a list with the names of a dozen GOP members of Congress when he carried out the attack – a detail that, if true, suggests the shooting was planned in advance.

The Hill is well-defended. Visitors pass through metal detectors and gun-toting police roam the vicinity. Thanks to a series of tunnels and an internal subway system connecting the Capitol to adjacent office buildings, legislators can go about their days without having to step outside.

But as soon as they leave the precinct, most members of Congress have no bodyguards. Had it not been for the presence at the Wednesday practice of Mr. Scalise – who, as the third-ranked Republican in the House, has a security detail of Capitol Police – there would have been no one to fight back against the gunman.

Some members of Congress, however, worried that any increase in security would put a wall between themselves and voters. “We did four town halls in one day two weeks ago. You’re not going to have people who always agree with you, but having the opportunity for people to come up and talk and share their concerns ... I don’t want to lose that,” said Congressman Mark Walker, who pitches for the Republican team.

Instead, Mr. Walker suggested, it would be a good idea to make it easier for legislators to carry guns to protect themselves. His GOP colleague Thomas Massie on Thursday introduced a bill that would allow people with permits to carry concealed weapons in their home states to do the same in Washington.

Other legislators played down the threat entirely. “I don’t know that you take a one-off situation like this and extrapolate it out to suggest that we need a security detail 24/7,” said North Carolina Republican Mark Meadows. “I’m still going to dinner.”

In the Del Ray neighbourhood of Alexandria, Va., where the shooting took place, neighbours were bemused that a hail of bullets could tear through the calm of their bedroom community. While much of Alexandria – a picturesque city older than Washington itself – is a wealthy enclave for the capital’s Republican elite, Del Ray is more mixed. Stately 19th century red-brick townhouses vie for space with post-war walk-up apartment blocks. Lobbyists and civil servants rub shoulders with teachers, nurses and carpenters.

“It’s a quiet area, it’s a family area,” said Cheryl Fuller, a parking enforcement officer guarding the perimeter of the scene of the shooting Friday. It’s also a friendly area: “All the stores in the neighbourhood donated cases of water to us. Citizens have been coming by, dropping off granola bars.”

The frenetic scene of Wednesday morning was gone. The hundreds of reporters and photographers camped out in the area were down to a single satellite truck. The blazing sun had also disappeared, replaced by an overcast sky. A half-dozen FBI agents continued to comb for evidence, as mourning doves cooed in the humid air.

Lindsay Downes, a 29-year-old stay-at-home mother, was still in disbelief. “I’m definitely having a delayed reaction – that’s why I wanted to come out and see it. I bring my kid to this park,” she said as she walked by the scene. “This area has a small-town feel in this large metropolitan area.”

After the divisiveness of the election last year, she said, people in the neighbourhood made a concerted effort to promote unity, putting up signs urging the public to “spread kindness.” But she wasn’t optimistic that tone would carry over to the politicians. “There are going to be a lot of nice gestures – like the game last night – and our President calling for unity. But then today, he’s talking about a witch-hunt,” she said. “Unity lasts a couple of days, and then there’s a new news cycle.”

Even at the baseball game, there were signs of unease. When Mr. Trump appeared on-screen with a message of harmony – “We have our disagreements, but we all agree that we are here to serve this nation we love” – some people sitting in the Democratic section of the stands groaned.

Still, some fans held out hope.

Theresa Murray, a business consultant, said she and her husband, Bill, decided to come to the game to offer positive reinforcement to Congress’s attempts at collegiality. “Let’s encourage Congress: They’re talking about bipartisanship, so let’s see it happen. Stop messing around and get to work,” she said .

Nick, 28, an aide to Republican Senator Luther Strange who declined to give his last name, said one of his office colleagues was on the mound when the shooting happened. The carnage offered a moment to rethink both partisanship and security.

“It’s a shame that it takes something like this to bring folks together. But I hope we can continue this, that it’s not just one day or one week,” he said. “I just thank God that nothing worse happened. We owe so much to the Capitol Police. Had Representative Scalise not been there, it could have been a massacre.”

