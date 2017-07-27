Three people died during clashes on the first day of an opposition-led strike against Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro. Many streets around Venezuela remained barricaded and deserted during the second day of an opposition-led shutdown, which began Wednesday. The strike aims to to pressure Maduro into cancelling a controversial vote for a new congress.
A wrecked car and others debris barricade an empty street during a strike in Maracaibo, Venezuela July 26.
(Isaac Urrutia/Reuters)
A pedestrian walks past a barricade set up by demonstrators in Caracas during a 48-hour general strike.
(Ariana Cubillos/Associated Press)
A motorcyclist rides along an empty road during a protest strike in Caracas.
(Andres Martinez Casares/Reuters)
Opposition demonstrators clash with riot police during an anti-government protest in Caracas.
(Federico Parra/AFP/Getty Images)
National Guard riot police fire at opposition demonstrators.
(AFP)
A demonstrator uses a makeshift weapon.
(Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters)
A demonstrator runs away while carrying a machete.
(Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters)
An injured man is transported on a motorcycle.
(Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters)
A wounded journalist is helped by volunteer medics.
(Federico Parra/AFP/Getty Images)
A demonstrator is detained at a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government.
(Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters)