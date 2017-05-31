A powerful bomb hidden in a sewage tanker exploded in the morning rush hour in the centre of the Afghan capital killing at least 80 people, wounding hundreds and damaging embassy buildings, including Canada's
A wounded man lies on the ground at the site of a blast in Kabul.
(Omar Sobhani/Reuters)
An Afghan man carries an injured man to a hospital.
(Mohammad Ismail/Reuters)
Afghan security forces and residents stand near the crater left by a truck bomb attack in Kabul.
(Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images)
A wounded Afghan man receives assistance at the site of a car bomb attack in Kabul.
(Shah Marai/AFP/Getty Images)
Injured Afghans run from the site of a blast in Kabul.
(Omar Sobhani/Reuters)
Men move an injured man to a hospital after a blast in Kabul.
(Mohammad Ismail/Reuters)
An Afghan man reacts at the site of a blast in Kabul.
(Omar Sobhani/Reuters)
Relatives of Afghan victims mourn outside a hospital in Kabul.
(Omar Sobhani/Reuters)
Afghan men donate blood at a hospital for those injured in the car bomb attack.
(Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images)
An Afghan man drives his damaged car after a suicide attack in Kabul.
(Rahmat Gul/Associated Press)
Afghan Municipality workers sweep a road in front of the German Embassy after a suicide attack.
(Rahmat Gul/Associated Press)