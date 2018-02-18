Serbs boycott as Kosovo celebrates 10 years of independence

Cody Punter is a Canadian photojournalist who started documenting life in Kosovo in the lead up to the country's 10th anniversary late last year. He is particularly interested in how Europe's newest country is carving out its national identity and fighting for international recognition against the backdrop of a brutal conflict and an increasingly polarized European Union.



Young people from remote Albanian and Serbian villages walk through the hills of Germia just outside of Pristina during a camp intended to encourage reconciliation between Kosovo’s two main ethnic groups. The camps are run by Nazmi Hasanramaj, who was one of the first three Kosovars to climb Mount Everest in 2017.

The Kosovo assembly, or parliament, convened in a special session on Sunday to celebrate the territory's 10 years of independence – a ceremony boycotted by ethnic Serb lawmakers.

Speaker Kadri Veseli pledged that "the second decade of independence would be focused on the economic well-being of Kosovo's citizens."

The second day of celebrations continued with a parade of military and police forces and a state reception.

In Feb. 17, 2008, Kosovo's parliament unilaterally declared independence from Serbia nine years after the North Atlantic Treaty Organization conducted a 78-day air strike campaign against Serbia to stop a bloody crackdown against ethnic Albanians.

People use cellphones to light up a nightclub in Pristina during a power outage on Dec. 1, 2017. Kosovo, which sits on the fifth largest supply of ignite coal in the world, has it’s power generated almost entirely by two ageing and unreliable coal power plants. In early 2018, the local government banned cars in downtown Pristina to help combat poor air quality. Although they have been reduced in recent years, power outages were estimated to contribute 300 million euros in private sector losses in 2016.

Kosovo, one of poorest regions in Europe, has taken a first step to European Union membership by signing a Stabilization and Association Agreement. But the territory faces serious challenges besides its relations with Serbia, including establishing the rule of law and fighting high unemployment, corruption and organized crime.

Kosovo is recognized by 117 countries, including the United States and most Western powers, but Serbia still sees Kosovo as part of its own territory and has the support of Russia and China.

A day earlier in Serbia's capital, Belgrade, Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said Kosovo's independence remains fragile and won't be concluded without an agreement with Serbia.