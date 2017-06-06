People gather for a vigil in London's Potters Fields Park on Monday to commemorate the victims of Saturday's attack. Seven people, including one Canadian, were killed and at least 48 injured by attackers who drove a van at high speed into pedestrians on London Bridge and then stabbed revellers in the nearby Borough Market area.
-
People gather for a vigil at Potters Fields Park in London to commemorate the victims of the terror attack on London Bridge and Borough Market.
(Niklas Halle'n/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Hundreds gather during a vigil in Potters Fields for the victims of the June 3rd terror attacks.
(Jack Taylor/Getty Images)
-
A man holds a Union flag as he kneels near flowers layed at Potters Fields Park in London.
(Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images)
-
London Mayor Sadiq Khan (R) leads a vigil in Potters Fields Park in London
(Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Diane Abbott, MP , Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Home Secretary Amber Rudd take part in a vigil for the victims of the London Bridge terror attacks.
(Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
-
A woman reacts as people observe a minutes' silence at south-side of London Bridge.
(Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images)
-
A woman cries at a flower memorial after a moment of silence to remember the victims of Saturday's attacks.
(Tim Ireland/Associated Press)
-
Members of the public gather near flowers on the South side of London Bridge.
(Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
-
A minute's silence takes place in Potters Field Park for the victims of Saturday nights attacks.
(Tom Jacobs/Reuters)
-
Students hold flowers at Potters Fields Park in London.
(Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images)
-
People light candles after a vigil for victims of Saturday's attack.
(Tim Ireland/Associated Press)