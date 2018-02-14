South African police raid Gupta villa as Zuma refuses to resign

As police launched a dramatic raid on associates of the Zuma family in a widening corruption investigation, President Jacob Zuma continued to defy a ruling party decision that he must resign from office.

Mr. Zuma cancelled a press conference on Wednesday morning that his office had earlier scheduled, and gave no sign of responding to the resignation demand, escalating the political crisis that has left the South African government in disarray.

Shortly after dawn Wednesday, an elite police unit raided the luxurious Johannesburg villa of the Gupta brothers, the wealthy business partners of Mr. Zuma's son, Duduzane, as part of an investigation into an allegedly corrupt farm project. The project diverted millions of dollars of government money into Gupta bank accounts, prosecutors say.

Story continues below advertisement

Heavily armed tactical police blocked the street leading to the Gupta villa, telling reporters that it was a "crime scene."

The elite unit, known as the Hawks, later announced that they had arrested three suspects. Two other suspects had agreed to hand themselves over, they said in a statement.

One of the Gupta family members and a Gupta business associate were among those arrested, local media reports said.

The Hawks said they were making arrests in several locations in an investigation into "state capture" – the common term here for widespread corruption in which Gupta business interests have allegedly captured state agencies for their own profit.

Leaders of the ruling African National Congress had expected Mr. Zuma to address South Africans in response to the ANC order to resign. But after briefly scheduling a media appearance, Mr. Zuma cancelled the appearance and disappeared from view.

The ANC wants Mr. Zuma to make way for its newly elected leader, Cyril Ramaphosa, who won an ANC conference vote in December after campaigning on an anti-corruption promise.

With no sign of an imminent resignation by the president, the ANC held a caucus meeting in Parliament on Wednesday morning to discuss plans for a non-confidence vote that would force Mr. Zuma out of office.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In a television interview on Tuesday night, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba had said that the ANC expected Mr. Zuma to resign by 10 a.m. local time.

"Should he refuse, we would then have to resort to a parliamentary process," Mr. Gigaba said.

"With a 62-per cent majority and the support of the opposition parties, we are certain to pass. It's not the direction we would have wanted, but if we are left with no other option, of course we will resort to these measures."

The ANC's national chairperson, Gwede Mantashe, warned that Mr. Zuma would be "devoured by vultures" if he disobeyed the ANC's order to resign.

"Once you resist, we are going to let you be thrown out through a vote of no confidence, because you disrespect the organization and you disobey it," Mr. Mantashe told reporters.