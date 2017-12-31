 Skip to main content

Spain intercepts boats carrying 66 migrants crossing Mediterranean Sea

Migrants, part of a group intercepted aboard a dinghy off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, stand after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Malaga, Spain on Dec. 30, 2017.

JON NAZCA/REUTERS

MADRID
The Associated Press

Spain's maritime rescue service says it has saved 66 migrants from two boats in the Mediterranean Sea.

The service says that one boat carrying 58 migrants was intercepted by rescue craft in the Strait of Gibraltar before sunrise on Sunday. A further eight migrants were pulled from a second boat in waters east of the strait.

Spain saved 177 migrants travelling in six boats on Saturday.

Thousands of refugees and other migrants attempt the perilous crossing from Africa in hopes of reaching European shores each year. They are often packed by human traffickers into small boats unfit for the open sea.

