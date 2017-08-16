Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Spain rescues 339 migrants from seven boats in Mediterranean Add to ...

MADRID — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Spain’s maritime rescue service says it has picked up 339 migrants from seven boats trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Morocco.

The rescue service says the migrants were taken by three maritime rescue ships to Spain’s southern town of Tarifa, located across the Strait of Gibraltar from Morocco. The migrant boats were intercepted separately early Wednesday.

The service said one boat had 34 migrants from sub-Saharan African countries. It said the rest of the migrants were from the Maghreb countries of northwest Africa.

Tens of thousands of migrants from Africa attempt the perilous crossing to Europe in smugglers’ boats each year and thousands drown along the way.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Extended excerpt of news conference where Trump says 'both sides' to blame for racist violence in Virginia (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular