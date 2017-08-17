Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
This is a an undated handout image made available by Belgium Federal Police of Salah Abdeslam who is wanted in connection to the November 13 attacks in Paris.
This is a an undated handout image made available by Belgium Federal Police of Salah Abdeslam who is wanted in connection to the November 13 attacks in Paris.

Suspect in Paris bomb attack to face trial in Belgium Add to ...

Robert-Jan Bartunek

BRUSSELS — Reuters

Published

Last updated

Salah Abdeslam, a suspect in 2015 Islamist attacks on Paris who is currently jailed in France, will face trial in Belgium over a police shootout at his suspected hideout in Brussels, Belgian prosecutors said on Thursday.

Abdeslam left Paris hours after his brother blew himself up outside a cafe in November as part of a Jihadist attack which killed 130 victims.

As investigators hunted for Abdeslam in the weeks after the Paris attacks, several Belgian police officers were wounded in a shootout during a raid on a Brussels apartment where he was thought to be hiding out.

Prosecutors say Abdeslam was one of two people who managed to escape from the shooting in the Brussels district of Forest and will stand trial for the attempted murder of several police officers.

A date for his Belgian trial is not yet set, prosecutors added, and it is unlear whether Abdeslam, who is also awaiting trial in France, will be present at the proceedings.

Abdeslam has refused to speak about the attacks to investigators in France and does not have legal representation in Belgium.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Pence: 'I stand with the President' on Charlottesville (The Associated Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular