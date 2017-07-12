Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

BEIRUT — The Associated Press

A human rights group says Syrian-Russian airstrikes and artillery attacks on a town in southern Syria last month killed 10 civilians in and near a school.

Human Rights Watch says one of the airstrikes hit the courtyard of a middle school in the town of Tafas in the southern province of Daraa, killing eight people, including a child. It says most of those killed were members of a family who had been displaced from another town.

It says two other civilians, including a child, were killed an hour earlier by artillery attacks near the school.

Bill Van Esveld, senior children’s rights researcher at the U.S.-based Human Rights Watch, said Wednesday that “as long as no one is held responsible for such repeated unlawful attacks, it’s likely they will continue.”

