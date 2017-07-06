Germany was inviting trouble by choosing to host this weekend’s Group of 20 summit in Hamburg. Since the violent G7 summit (then the G8) in Genoa in 2001, where thousands of anti-globalization protesters clashed with police, almost all G7 and G20 summits have been held in small towns, where the access roads could be easily blocked. Hamburg may or may not turn into a Genoa, though the street fun has already started and the German police at one point used water cannons to cleanse the protesters of their resolve to express their opinion on globalization and U.S. President Donald Trump.Report Typo/Error
