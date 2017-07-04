Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has declined to comment on reports that Omar Khadr is set to receive an apology and $10-million from the government in compensation for abuses he suffered while detained in the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

“There is a judicial process under way that has been under way for a number of years now and we are anticipating, like I think a number of people are, that that judicial process is coming to its conclusion,” Mr. Trudeau said Tuesday after a meeting in Dublin with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

Mr. Khadr, now 30, was captured in Afghanistan at the age of 15 in 2002, following a confrontation with U.S. troops during which he was injured. He was accused of throwing a grenade that killed a U.S. army medic and was sent to Guantanamo Bay, where he spent more than 10 years. He was transferred to Canada in 2012 after accepting a plea deal. His lawyer, Dennis Edney, has been seeking a formal apology from the United States and from the Trudeau government for the alleged abuse and neglect of Mr. Khadr while he was in the prison.

Mr. Trudeau declined further comment on the matter but the issue briefly threw the Prime Minister off track at the start of his first official visit to Ireland. He met Mr. Varadkar Tuesday morning at Farmleigh House, the country’s official state guest house, and the two leaders discussed trade, Brexit and migration.

During the meeting, Mr. Varadkar gave the Canadian Prime Minister an enthusiastic endorsement for the Canada-EU trade agreement. The deal, formally known as the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, or CETA, has taken more than seven years to conclude, but it still must be ratified by every European Union member state. Ireland has yet to ratify the agreement and there is opposition to it, particularly among agricultural organizations.

This week, the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association called for CETA to be blocked, saying it would damage the country’s beef industry. “We in the ICSA are very concerned that this is [a] sell-out and that we are being used as a sacrificial lamb in this trade deal,” Patrick Kent, the organization’s president, told the Irish Times.

But on Tuesday Mr. Varadkar praised CETA and promised to work toward getting ratification as soon as possible. “We recommitted ourselves to implementing CETA and all of the benefits that flow from that,” he said.

He also indicated that with Britain pulling out of the EU, Ireland needs the bloc more than ever. There have been calls that Ireland should consider leaving the EU because of Brexit, so that the country could negotiate its own trade deals. However, Mr. Varadkar has rejected those suggestions and on Tuesday he said being a member of the EU helps Ireland when it comes to trade.

“Part of the strength of being in the European Union is that we can negotiate trade agreements as a bloc,” he said. “We feel as Ireland, we’re much better off as a bloc of 450 or 500 million people negotiating trade deals from a position of considerable influence with countries like Canada, United States, Australia and others.”

Mr. Varadkar has only been Irish Prime Minister, or Taoiseach, for a few weeks. He replaced Enda Kenny, who resigned in May as prime minister and leader of the ruling Fine Gael Party. Mr. Varadkar, 38, won the party leadership last month, becoming the youngest Taoiseach in Irish history and the first openly gay leader. He is also the son of an Indian immigrant father and Irish mother.

He’s gotten off to a shaky start, running into controversy over his failure to appoint many women to his cabinet and facing criticism over the handling of judicial appointments. On Tuesday, Mr. Varadkar said he asked Mr. Trudeau for some advice about finding a gender balance in government. “I’m very impressed by the fact that he has a cabinet that’s gender balanced,” he said, referring to Mr. Trudeau. “I’m always of the view that diversity leads to better decision making. Diversity is about more than gender but diversity in general leads to better decision making and we should try to have a government and a parliament that reflects and looks like the country that it represents.”

Dublin is the first stop on Mr. Trudeau’s European tour that will see him finish the week at the Group of 20 Summit in Hamburg. The meeting is expected to be the most contentious G20 ever, with U.S. President Donald Trump at odds with host German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the main issues of open trade and climate change. Mr. Trudeau largely backs Ms. Merkel on those issues and on Tuesday he said the meeting will be an opportunity for G20 leaders to talk about their differences in a “robust” and “honest” manner.

“These are opportunities for us to come together and talk about big issues that matter to our citizens and matter to the world,” he said. He added that the many other G20 members have “clear disagreements” with the U.S. President on climate and trade issues but that many Americans take a different view. “We certainly see from the American people, whether it’s through their state level actors, their governors, or their large municipalities, or indeed American businesses, there is still a very clear will to move forward on climate action.”

He added that he’ll be looking for ways to “demonstrate clear and substantive action … that shows a strong consensus from the world, and respects the fact that the United States seems to be taking a different direction than many other countries even though there is obviously still a desire from Americans to stand up on issues like the environment.”

