The Trump administration is dropping a controversial proposed border tax that would have hit goods imported to the United States – a move certain to engender sighs of relief in Ottawa.

The decision Thursday, which comes ahead of a contentious renegotiation of the North American free-trade agreement that starts next month, represents a partial climb-down from the protectionist economic agenda on which President Donald Trump was elected last year. It came after furious lobbying from Canada, as well as American businesses that rely on imports.

