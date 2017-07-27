Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Trump administration drops proposed border tax Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Adrian Morrow

Washington — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The Trump administration is dropping a controversial proposed border tax that would have hit goods imported to the United States – a move certain to engender sighs of relief in Ottawa.

The decision Thursday, which comes ahead of a contentious renegotiation of the North American free-trade agreement that starts next month, represents a partial climb-down from the protectionist economic agenda on which President Donald Trump was elected last year. It came after furious lobbying from Canada, as well as American businesses that rely on imports.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Adrian Morrow on Twitter: @adrianmorrow

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular