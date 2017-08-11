Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., on Aug. 11, 2017. (JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., on Aug. 11, 2017. (JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Trump says he’s ‘not going to rule out’ a military option in response to Venezuela Add to ...

WASHINGTON — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

President Donald Trump says he’s considering possible military action against Venezuela in response to President Nicolas Maduro’s power grab.

Trump tells reporters at his New Jersey golf course Friday that he’s “not going to rule out” a military option.

He adds that it’s “certainly something that we could pursue.”

Trump has been blasting Maduro’s moves to consolidate power, describing him as a “dictator.”

The Trump administration has issued a series of sanctions against Maduro and more than two dozen current and former Venezuelan officials.

But a military intervention would be an extraordinary escalation in response.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Venezuela says government has crushed attempted military rebellion (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular