Trump threatens to link Mexico wall to NAFTA renegotiations

U.S. President Donald Trump is threatening to link his promised wall on the Mexican border to the renegotiation of NAFTA, setting up a possible showdown days before talks resume in Montreal.

On Twitter Thursday morning, the President described the North American free-trade agreement as a "bad joke" and insisted Mexico would pay for the wall.

"The Wall will be paid for, directly or indirectly, or through longer-term reimbursement, by Mexico, which has a ridiculous $71-billion dollar [U.S.] trade surplus with the U.S.," Mr. Trump wrote. "The $20-billion dollar Wall is 'peanuts' compared to what Mexico makes from the U.S. NAFTA is a bad joke!"

In a subsequent tweet, he described Mexico as "rated the number one most dangerous country in the world."

According to the United States' own calculations, Mexico's trade surplus was actually $55.6-billion in 2016, the latest year for which numbers are available.

The previous day, in an interview with Reuters, Mr. Trump repeated his long-standing threat to "terminate" NAFTA as a way to crank up the pressure on Canada and Mexico to agree to U.S. demands.

Mexico swiftly reiterated its longstanding refusal to pay for the wall. In a statement Thursday, the Mexican foreign ministry said the wall should have nothing to do with NAFTA.

"As the Mexican government has always maintained, our country will not pay, in any way and under any circumstance, for a wall or physical barrier to be built in U.S. territory along the border with Mexico," the statement read. "This determination is not part of a Mexican negotiating strategy, but a principle of sovereignty and national dignity."

Mexico said it would seek a NAFTA deal in which all countries "win," and that it will not "negotiate NAFTA, nor any other aspect of the bilateral relationship, through social networks or the media."

Agreeing to pay for the wall would be political suicide for Mexico's governing Institutional Revolutionary Party, which is fighting an uphill battle to hold on to power in elections scheduled for July. Mr. Trump, who built much of his presidential campaign on portraying Mexicans as criminals, is deeply reviled in the U.S.'s southern neighbour.

When Mr. Trump last week floated the notion of Mexico paying for the wall through NAFTA, Mexico's chief negotiator immediately shot the idea down.

"Let this be clear: the issue of the payment for a #border #wall is not, and will never be, part of the #NAFTA #negotiations #wearenotjoking," Kenneth Smith Ramos tweeted.

The U.S., Mexico and Canada are renegotiating NAFTA at the behest of Mr. Trump, who blames the deal for moving U.S. factory jobs to Mexico and allowing Canada to "take advantage" of the U.S.

Washington is already at loggerheads with Mexico City and Ottawa over a series of protectionist U.S. demands at the bargaining table, including that all cars and trucks made in Canada and Mexico contain at least 50-per-cent U.S. content.

Canada and Mexico are planning to present compromise ideas in Montreal in hopes of breaking the deadlock.

But putting the wall on the NAFTA negotiating table would create yet another impasse – and could cause Mexico to walk away.

Mr. Trump's Thursday outburst appeared motivated by comments from his chief of staff, John Kelly, that played down the administration's expectations on the wall. Mr. Kelly said it would not be possible to build a physical wall across the entire border and suggested the U.S. might not get Mexico to pay for it after all.

"In one way or another, it's possible that we could get the revenue from Mexico but not directly from their government," he told Fox News.

Within hours, Mr. Trump had smacked him down on Twitter: "The Wall is the Wall, it has never changed or evolved from the first day I conceived of it," the President wrote.

Mr. Trump has offered mixed signals on NAFTA in recent days. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal last week, he both said the deal should be used to pay for the border wall and also offered to extend the timeline of talks to after the Mexican election in July to take the political pressure off President Enrique Pena Nieto's administration. Currently, the renegotiation is under a U.S.-imposed March deadline.

In that same interview with the Journal, Mr. Trump said he preferred a negotiated settlement to pulling out of NAFTA, talks were "moving along nicely" and had "made a lot of headway."

In the Reuters interview Wednesday, Mr. Trump acknowledged the intense pressure he was under from the U.S. business community – particularly the agriculture industry, which sells vast quantities of corn and other goods to Mexico and Canada – not to kill the deal. But he said starting the process of pulling out of the deal would still be a good tactic for forcing Mexico and Canada to do what the U.S. wants.

"We're renegotiating NAFTA now. We'll see what happens. I may terminate NAFTA," Mr. Trump told Reuters. "A lot of people are going to be unhappy if I terminate NAFTA. A lot of people don't realize how good it would be to terminate NAFTA because the way you're going to make the best deal is to terminate NAFTA. But people would like to see me not do that."