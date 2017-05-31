Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Social Media

What does ‘covfefe’ mean? Now even Trump is asking

Late Wednesday night, the President introduced a new term to the social media lexicon – and on Thursday he was cryptic and coy about what he meant

WASHINGTON Associated Press and Globe staff Last updated:


A late-night tweet from President Donald Trump has social media trying to find a meaning in the mysterious term “covfefe.”

The cryptic tweet, which has since been deleted from the @realDonaldTrump account, immediately went viral and became one of the president’s more popular posts. Cue the memes and jokes:


Some on Twitter speculated that he meant to say “coverage” but mistyped it, while others supplied their own tongue-in-cheek meanings. Dozens of definitions have been submitted the Urban Dictionary website, which crowdsources meanings for slang terms. Dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster checked in with an eye-rolling tweet about people looking up “covfefe” on its website.


The tweet triggered an immediate spike in Google traffic searching for the cryptic term:


On Thursday morning, Mr. Trump poked fun at the covfefe kerfuffle:


The president returned to his normal Twitter routine later in the morning by slamming Democrats over the probe into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election.


TRUMP ON TWITTER: MORE FROM THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Trump’s 100 days on Twitter: What he said, by the numbers As president, Donald Trump uses Twitter to woo his supporters, irritate his enemies and put his own spin on his achievements – and it reveals more about his presidency than meets the eye, Evan Annett explains.


Report Typo/Error

Next story

loading