Donald Trump’s threat to retaliate against North Korean provocations with “fire and fury like the world has never seen” spread tremors around the globe, elevating fears that the U.S. President is prepared to authorize military action against a nuclear-equipped hostile regime.

But in at least one place, Mr. Trump’s incendiary turn of phrase had a very familiar ring: Pyongyang, the object of his wrath.

North Korea, after all, has talked this way for decades.

Its state media refer to “war” thousands of times a year. Its officials have threatened to turn the Korean Peninsula to ash and, in language surprisingly like that now employed by Mr. Trump, pledged to rain a “sea of fire” on Tokyo and Seoul if provoked.

“Mr. Trump has obviously secretly attended a workshop for aspiring diplomats in Pyongyang,” said Andrei Lankov, a North Korea expert at Kookmin University in Seoul, “because he is saying exactly what we have heard from North Korea for decades.”

And that, he said, offers a clue to how the presidential bombast should be heard.

The first rule for the world’s reigning champion of outlandish rhetoric, after all, is to “make threats you are not going to carry through,” and do so in the most memorable way. Where another country might say “our government feels a certain concern about undesirable developments,” North Korea will pledge that “in the nearest future our glorious army will crush” its enemies and “nobody will escape our great revenge,” Prof. Lankov said.

So if Mr. Trump has taken to the same kind of talk, “What should we do?” Prof. Lankov asked.

“Yawn.”

“Because Trump is not going to start a war. It was probably done to win support from his voters.”

For more than 60 years, the fraught international relationship with North Korea has produced scheming, plots, murders, acts of terrorism and repeated cycles of extreme drama – but, with only a few exceptions, little actual exchange of fire.

The long-simmering dispute between North Korea and its neighbours and rivals has, instead, been one waged largely with words, often heated.

It’s what Lu Chao, director of the Border Study Institute at the Liaoning Academy of Social Sciences in Shenyang, China, calls “yelling at each other through the air.”

On the U.S. side, the baldness of Mr. Trump’s “fire and fury” comment makes it a step beyond any that historians can recall from an American leader toward North Korea.

But it is far from the first angry language directed at the defiant regime. George W. Bush famously included it in the “axis of evil.” Former CIA director James Woolsey verbally placed it in a “devil’s brew” of countries “engaged directly and indirectly in terrorism.”

Still, there is little comparison with what North Korea itself has said, a record of decades of raging insults with few equals in modern diplomacy. The country’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) has lashed out at “imperialist ogres,” called the United States the “kingpin of evil,” labelled a succession of American leaders “human scum,” mocked South Koreans as “puppets” and derided the Japanese as “political dwarfs.” It called Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev “unpardonable” and “traitorous” and former South Korean president Roh Tae-woo a “flunkeyist” and “submissive.” It responded with rage when the United States deemed it a terrorist state.

“This is absolute baloney, reversing black and white,” the news organization wrote in 1993.

Its threats of war, meanwhile, are so commonplace as to be almost banal. “It is our unswerving position and will to answer the sword of the enemy with sword, a total war with a total war,” KCNA wrote in 1997.

Not surprisingly, such language has made it the object of mockery.

One online North Korean-style random insult generator yields results such as, “You extra-large political dwarf!”

Satirical Twitter account @DPRK_News, meanwhile, has created punch lines that hit so close they are sometimes wrongly cited as legitimate. One of its most recent zingers: “Orange-faced oaf Donald Trump threatens DPRK with ‘fire and fury,’ yet delivers only wind and flatulence.”

Bellicose talk is as old as North Korea itself.

“Even during the early 1950s, when North Koreans were prisoners of war, guarded by American soldiers, they had fantasies of crushing their captors with huge T-34 tanks, and made forbidden cartoons to prove it,” said Adam Cathcart, a lecturer at Britain’s University of Leeds who is founder and editor of Sino-NK, an online publication for academic discussion of issues around North Korea.

“It is a small country that survives in part by inflating itself rhetorically and remaining permanently on a level of discourse toward the enemy that is substantively little different from Soviet propaganda against Nazi Germany after 1941.”

Nor is mirth a new reaction.

In the 1960s, Pyongyang published Russian-language propaganda magazines that blazed with hatred for the United States and were particularly popular at barbershops, which stocked them “for the amusement of their customers,” Prof. Lankov said.

“People were reading this and laughing.”

Still, fewer people are giggling today, with North Korea’s words backed by a small arsenal of nuclear weapons, some of them now believed compact enough to install on an intercontinental ballistic missile that could strike North America.

“The tone of the yelling has become very different from the past,” Prof. Lu said. It has become “more substantively threatening” and Mr. Trump’s contributions are unhelpful for achieving peace, he said.

“If it continues to intensify, we cannot say that there is no possibility of triggering conflict in the region.”

Indeed, the risk is that hostile words pave the way to real hostilities.

“North Korea will view the language as justification for its own pre-emptive language, as well as any potential forthcoming weapons tests,” said Chad O’Carroll, managing director of Korea Risk Group, a consultancy and research firm that closely tracks North Korea.

“Further medium or long-range ballistic missile tests, nuclear-weapons detonations, widespread cyberattacks or exchanges of fire … can be expected,” he said.

That said, North Korea may appreciate Mr. Trump’s unvarnished talk. Culturally, Koreans value uncovering the “true colours” of colleagues and competitors alike – and Mr. Trump seems to be showing his.

“So in a very ironic fashion, I think North Koreans may be truly understanding what Donald Trump is all about,” said Jasper Kim, director of the Center for Conflict Management at Ewha Womans University’s Graduate School of International Studies in Seoul. “This might even create a little bit of clarity: ‘He’s angry just like we’re angry. We’re two angry people.’ But North Koreans can understand that.”

That possibility, though, offers small comfort. Mr. Trump and North Korea have become “two bullies in the playground who both have something to prove, and that can be a very dangerous recipe,” Prof. Kim said.

“The question is, will this sabre-rattling by both sides lead to the first major accidental war of the 21st century in northeast Asia?”

On Wednesday, he browsed websites with instructions on how to prepare for evacuation. “I’ve never done that very seriously until today. And I’m not the only one,” he said.

“For the first time I am scared,” he added. “Seoul is probably one of the last cities on the planet you want to be in right now.”

With reporting by Yu Mei.

