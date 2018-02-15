 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Two people arrested in New York with bomb-making material: report

Two people arrested in New York with bomb-making material: report

Authorities arrested two people in New York City on Thursday and planned to charge to them with building an explosive device after what they described as a federal terrorism investigation, the New York Times reported, citing an unnamed law enforcement official.

Alex_Schmidt/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Reuters

Authorities arrested two people in New York City on Thursday and planned to charge to them with building an explosive device after what they described as a federal terrorism investigation, the New York Times reported, citing an unnamed law enforcement official.

Federal charges were being prepared against the two, who were arrested in the city's Bronx borough and were in possession of materials to build such a device, the official was quoted as saying.

An 8 p.m. news conference was scheduled with the police and Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.