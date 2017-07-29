Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A North Korean flag flies on a mast at the Permanent Mission of North Korea in Geneva October 2, 2014. (Denis Balibouse/REUTERS)
The United States has sent two supersonic bombers over the Korean Peninsula in a show of force against North Korea following the country’s latest intercontinental ballistic missile test.

The U.S. Pacific Air Forces says in a statement the B-1 bombers were escorted by South Korean fighter jets as they performed a low-pass over an air base in South Korea before returning to Guam.

It says the mission was a response to the consecutive ICBM tests by North Korea this month.

The United States often sends powerful warplanes in times of heightened animosities with North Korea.

Analysts say flight data from North Korea’s second ICBM test conducted Friday night showed that a broader part of the U.S. mainland is now in range of Pyongyang’s weapons.

