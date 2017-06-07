One of the U.S.’s largest business lobbies is joining forces with its Canadian and Mexican counterparts in a united front aimed at pushing President Donald Trump to preserve the North American free-trade agreement.

Leaders of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday hunkered down at Washington’s St. Regis Hotel with representatives of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce and Mexico’s Consejo Coordinador Empresarial to plan strategy ahead of the NAFTA renegotiations this summer. The three organizations will be launching the North American Economic Alliance, a common front to champion the trade deal and push for continental economic integration.

Report Typo/Error