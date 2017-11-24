U.S. calls on Pakistan to arrest, charge recently freed Islamist leader

A U.S. official on Friday said Washington is "deeply concerned" at the release from house arrest of a Pakistani Islamist accused of masterminding a bloody 2008 assault in the Indian city of Mumbai.

Hafiz Saeed, who had been under house arrest since January, was ordered freed by a Pakistani court this week and preached on Friday at a mosque in the eastern city of Lahore.

U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Saeed's organization, Lashkar-e-Taiba, was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of civilians, including American citizens.

"The Pakistani government should make sure that he is arrested and charged for his crimes," Nauert said in a statement.