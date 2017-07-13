Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, on June 10, 2015. (Yuri Gripas/REUTERS)
U.S. Congressman Steve Scalise undergoes surgery, in fair condition: hospital Add to ...

WASHINGTON — Reuters

U.S. Representative Steve Scalise, shot at a congressional baseball practice last month, underwent surgery on Thursday to treat an infection, a hospital statement said.

The hospital said the deep tissue infection was related to bullet wounds. Scalise was in “fair condition, and will require careful monitoring to see if and when further interventions are necessary,” according to a statement from MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

Scalise, the No. 3 Republican leader in the U.S. House of Representatives, was shot on June 14 during practice for a charity baseball game in suburban Washington.

