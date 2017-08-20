Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The United States made official its demand that the binational panels used to settle trade disputes under Chapter 19 be done away with. (Judi Bottoni/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Adrian Morrow and Steven Chase

WASHINGTON/OTTAWA — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The United States has formally demanded the Chapter 19 dispute resolution panels favoured by Canada be scrapped from the North American free-trade agreement and broached the thorny subject of government procurement and contracting in the first round of trade talks, The Globe and Mail has learned.

Trade negotiators wasted no time diving into some of the most contentious pieces of NAFTA in the opening round of talks in Washington, which wrapped up Sunday after five days.

