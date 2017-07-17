Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The U.S. said Monday it will seek better access for its goods in Canada and Mexico in NAFTA renegotiations. (TOM BRENNER/NYT)
The U.S. said Monday it will seek better access for its goods in Canada and Mexico in NAFTA renegotiations. (TOM BRENNER/NYT)

U.S. says better access for U.S. goods a priority in NAFTA renegotiations Add to ...

WASHINGTON — Reuters

Published

Last updated

The United States on Monday outlined its priorities for renegotiating the NAFTA trade agreement and said it would focus on ensuring better access for U.S. goods exported to Canada and Mexico in order to reduce the U.S. trade deficit.

In the document sent to Congress for revamping the North American Free Trade Agreement, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the administration would strive to eliminate unfair subsidies and market-distorting trade practices.

“Too many Americans have been hurt by closed factories, exported jobs, and broken political promises,” Lighthizer said in a statement. “Under President Trump’s leadership, USTR will negotiate a fair deal.”

More to come.

Report Typo/Error
 

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular