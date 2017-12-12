Accusations of sexual misconduct ‘fabricated,’ Trump says

President Donald Trump is pushing back against sexual misconduct allegations, saying he's the target of "false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don't know and/or have never met."
Trump lashed out on Twitter Tuesday, a day after three women who previously accused Trump of sexual harassment shared their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today."
Women accusing Trump of sexual misconduct seek congressional investigation
Trump says Democrats "have been unable to show any collusion with Russia" and now are "moving on" to these allegations. He adds: "FAKE NEWS!"
The women – Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks – urged Congress to investigate Trump's behaviour.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders denied the allegations Monday and pledged to provide a list of eyewitnesses whose accounts exonerated the president. She did not provide the list by late Monday.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
Please note that our commenting partner Civil Comments is closing down. As such we will be implementing a new commenting partner in the coming weeks. As of December 20th, 2017 we will be shutting down commenting on all article pages across our site while we do the maintenance and updates. We understand that commenting is important to our audience and hope to have a technical solution in place January 2018.
Discussion loading… ✨