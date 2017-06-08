Comey speaks: Follow live from his Senate hearing at 10 a.m. (ET)





The basics

Former FBI director James Comey will be testifying this morning at the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, which is looking into connections between Russia and President Donald Trump’s top aides and campaign staff.

The hearing in Washington will be the first time Mr. Comey has spoken publicly about the affair since Mr. Trump fired him last month. Here’s a primer from The Globe’s Joanna Slater of the questions Mr. Comey is most likely to face.

Mr. Comey’s prepared remarks, published on the Senate committee’s website Wednesday, allege that Mr. Trump repeatedly tried to interfere in the FBI’s investigation of connections between his inner circle and Moscow, and that at one January dinner meeting the President demanded “loyalty” from him.

Marc Kasowitz, the lawyer representing Mr. Trump on the Russia matter, zeroed in on the part of Mr. Comey’s remarks where he confirmed the president was not under investigation. “The President feels completely and totally vindicated,” a Wednesday statement from Mr. Kasowitz said.



Thursday’s hearing comes a day after Mr. Trump announced Christopher Wray, a lawyer and former Justice Department official, as his pick to succeed Mr. Comey as FBI director.





Live coverage

Follow The Globe’s Adrian Morrow on Twitter for live updates on the Senate hearing.

Comey's first briefing with Trump included informing him, alone, of what was presumably the Moscow hotel thing





Comey, in his own words

In his seven pages of prepared remarks, the former FBI director describes four months of awkward meetings and phone calls with the President where he tried to influence the Russia investigation.



Jan. 27: At a dinner meeting in the White House, the President tells “I need loyalty. I expect loyalty.” Mr. Comey demurred, though when pressed on the point again, he replied: “You will always get honesty from me.”

At a dinner meeting in the White House, the President tells “I need loyalty. I expect loyalty.” Mr. Comey demurred, though when pressed on the point again, he replied: “You will always get honesty from me.” Feb. 14: In the Oval Office, Mr. Trump tried to persuade Mr. Comey to back off an investigation of his recently fired national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

In the Oval Office, Mr. Trump tried to persuade Mr. Comey to back off an investigation of his recently fired national security adviser, Michael Flynn. March 30: In a phone call, Mr. Trump asked him to “lift the cloud” over his administration by confirming he wasn’t personally under investigation in the Russia matter.

In a phone call, Mr. Trump asked him to “lift the cloud” over his administration by confirming he wasn’t personally under investigation in the Russia matter. April 11: In their final phone conversation before Mr. Comey’s firing, Mr. Trump asked what he was doing to “get out” the word that Mr. Trump was not under investigation. The president added: “Because I have been very loyal to you, very loyal; we had that thing you know.”

James Comey Statement, June 2017 The Globe and Mail on Scribd





Which Russia probe is this again?

The Senate intelligence committee’s investigation is only one of four congressional inquiries into the Trump team’s Russian connections. It is not to be confused with:

The House intelligence committee probe

The House oversight committee probe

The Senate judiciary committee probe

Looming above all of these is the criminal investigation being conducted by the Justice Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation, led by special counsel Robert Mueller. This one could eventually result in criminal charges against Mr. Trump’s people, though not likely against Mr. Trump himself.

Who is Robert Mueller, and what will he do? Here’s what you need to know about the special counsel’s mandate, his background and what could happen to Donald Trump when this is all over.

Traditional Russian wooden dolls depict Donald Trump, right, and othe U.S. presidents at a shop in Moscow. PAVEL GOLOVKIN/ASSOCIATED PRESS





Trump and Russia: How we got here

The Russian hackers: The spectre of Russian meddling in the 2016 election has haunted Mr. Trump since last summer, when hackers broke into the Democratic National Committee’s servers and confidential e-mails from the Hillary Clinton campaign were leaked to whistleblower site Wikileaks. The FBI alleged Russians were behind the hacking, and U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin ordered the hackings to affect the election’s outcome and weaken confidence in the U.S. political process.

The Russian connections: The revelations brought renewed scrutiny on the Trump campaign team’s contact with Russian officials, including Moscow’s U.S. ambassador, Sergei Kislyak, both before and after the election. During the Obama administration’s last days, Mr. Kislyak was in contact with Mr. Trump’s national security adviser, Michael Flynn, who discussed lifting U.S. sanctions against Russia, and with Mr. Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who proposed establishing a secret communications channel between the transition team and Moscow.

From left: Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law; Michael Flynn, Mr. Trump’s former national security adviser; and Jeff Sessions, the U.S. Attorney-General. ASSOCIATED PRESS AND REUTERS

Trump’s men in the hot seat: Mr. Trump fired Mr. Flynn in February, saying it was because he misled Vice-President Mike Pence about the nature of his conversations with Mr. Kislyak. Federal and congressional investigators are also looking at Mr. Kushner’s contacts with Russian officials. Attorney-General Jeff Sessions – who also met with Mr. Kislyak, which he didn’t mention in his Senate confirmation hearings – recused himself in March from his department’s investigation into the Russia election meddling.

Why this matters: The prospect of the Trump team colluding with a foreign power while Barack Obama was still in office raises questions about what Mr. Trump knew, whether what he did was illegal and whether it could be grounds for impeachment.

The Comey saga so far

Mr. Comey’s job as FBI director got uniquely complicated after the Trump-Russia investigation began last year.

The New York Times reported that, at one meeting with Mr. Trump seven days after his inauguration, the President asked for a pledge of personal loyalty, which Mr. Comey declined. On Feb. 14, the day after Mr. Flynn was fired, Mr. Trump asked Mr. Comey to back off the investigation of Mr. Flynn, according to a memo Mr. Comey wrote shortly after the meeting.

Mr. Comey’s precarious relationship with the President came to a head on May 9, when Mr. Trump fired him as FBI director. Initially he said it was because the deputy attorney-general believed Mr. Comey had mishandled the Clinton e-mail investigation, but later, the President said he had already decided to fire Mr. Comey regardless of outside advice. Soon after, the contents of Mr. Comey’s memo about the Feb. 14 meeting were revealed by The New York Times, leading law makers to question whether Mr. Trump had could be charged with obstruction of justice.

Dear Mr. Comey, you’re fired: Four documents behind the FBI director’s dismissal Read the letters Donald Trump and others in the administration wrote to explain their reasons for James Comey’s firing in May.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room at the White House on June 5, 2017. CAROLYN KASTER/ASSOCIATED PRESS





What does Trump think of Comey’s big day?

Mr. Trump, who has repeatedly described the Russia investigation as a “witch hunt” against his administration, declined to invoke executive privilege to block Mr. Comey from testifying to the Senate intelligence committee. Asked Tuesday about Mr. Comey’s testimony, the President was tight-lipped: “I wish him luck,” he told reporters.

After Mr. Comey’s prepared remarks were published Wednesday, Marc Kasowitz, the lawyer representing Mr. Trump in the Russia matter, released a statement singling out the part where Mr. Comey confirmed that the President had not been under investigation at the time:

The President is pleased that Mr. Comey has finally publicly confirmed his private reports that the President was not under investigation in any Russian probe. The President feels completely and totally vindicated.

The White House had hoped to set up a “war room” stocked with Trump allies and top-flight lawyers to combat questions about Mr. Comey, the FBI and congressional investigations. But according to U.S. media reports, that effort has largely stalled, both because of a lack of decision making in the West Wing and concerns among some potential recruits about joining a White House under the cloud of investigation. Barry Bennett, a former Trump campaign aide, shared his doubts about the Trump team’s strategy with Associated Press:

If there isn't a strategy, a coherent, effective one, this is really going to put us all behind the eight ball. We need to start fighting back. And so far, I don't see a lot of fight.

What happens next?

Justice Department investigation: Legal and political observers will be closely watching how Mr. Comey’s testimony will help or hinder Mr. Mueller’s investigation of the Trump-Russia connections.

FBI: Mr. Trump announced his nomination for the new FBI director: Christopher Wray, a former Justice Department official and lawyer who represented New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. His appointment would need to be confirmed in congressional hearings.

With reports from Associated Press, The New York Times News Service and Globe staff

