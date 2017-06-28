Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer stands on a bluff overlooking the Mexican town of Miguel Aleman, near Roma, Texas, on May 15, 2017. (WILLIAM WIDMER/NYT)
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer stands on a bluff overlooking the Mexican town of Miguel Aleman, near Roma, Texas, on May 15, 2017. (WILLIAM WIDMER/NYT)

u.s. politics

U.S. agency to have models of Mexico border wall built this summer Add to ...

SAN DIEGO — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

The agency in charge of U.S. border security plans to start building prototypes for President Donald Trump’s proposed wall with Mexico later this summer.

Ronald Vitiello, Customs and Border Protection’s acting deputy commissioner, said Tuesday that four to eight companies will get contracts for prototypes in San Diego that could be models for the roughly 2,000-mile (3,200-kilometre) border. Companies will have 30 days to complete the models.

Vitiello says it’s impractical to build a wall on about 130 miles (209 kilometres) of border where there are already natural barriers, like lakes or canyons.

Trump’s budget proposal for 2018 includes $1.6 billion for 74 miles (118 kilometres) of wall in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley and San Diego. There are currently 654 miles (1,046 kilometres) of fencing.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

U.S. Supreme Court revives parts of Trump travel ban (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular