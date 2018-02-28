 Skip to main content

Ex-Trump campaign chair Manafort pleads not guilty in Russia probe

Paul Manafort arrives at the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in Washington on Feb. 28, 2018.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

WASHINGTON
The Associated Press
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy.

Paul Manafort's formal plea of not guilty came Wednesday during a brief hearing in Washington.

It was his first court appearance since his co-defendant and longtime business associate, Rick Gates, pleaded guilty and co-operated with prosecutors.

During the hearing, Judge Amy Berman Jackson reprimanded Manafort for making a public statement about Gates' plea. The judge said it violated her gag order. The judge also set a Sept. 17 trial date for Manafort.

Manafort had previously pleaded not guilty in the case but prosecutors for special counsel Robert Mueller brought a second indictment last week, requiring him to formally enter a second plea.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller filed new criminal charges against U.S. President Donald Trump's ex-campaign aides Paul Manafort and Rick Gates. Jonah Green reports. Reuters
