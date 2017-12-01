Flynn set to plead guilty to lying to FBI

President Donald Trump's former national security advisor, Michael Flynn, is expected to plead guilty Friday morning to lying to the FBI about secret talks last year with the Russian ambassador.

Documents filed in a Washington court reveal Mr. Flynn's clandestine discussions, which took place after Mr. Trump was elected president but before he was inaugurated, apparently softened the Kremlin's response to sanctions levelled by then-president Barack Obama.

Read the court document: United States of America V. Michael T. Flynn

Trump and Russia: Who's who in the many investigations into 2016's election-meddling

The charge against Mr. Flynn – the fourth member of Mr. Trump's campaign team prosecuted by special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation – ramps up the probe into possible collusion between the President's circle and the Kremlin, and cranks up the pressure on the President.

Mr. Flynn is the first administration official to face charges, and the first Trumpworld figure to be charged over direct talks with a Russian official.

The charge also raises the prospect of cooperation between Mr. Flynn and Mr. Mueller, a worrying prospect for the administration.

In the case of the previous people charged, the only one who accepted a plea deal, George Papadopoulos, was a relatively low-level campaign advisor who spoke with Kremlin intermediaries and later lied about the talks to the FBI. Two others charged, Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, are fighting the charges, which relate to alleged unregistered lobbying and money laundering for pro-Russian politicians in Ukraine.

The two-page information on Mr. Flynn contains a single count of making false statements in a Jan. 24 interview with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Mr. Flynn, the document says, lied about his conversations with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the United States, on two key points.

One was a discussion with Mr. Kislyak on Dec. 29 of last year, in which the document says Mr. Flynn asked the Russian ambassador not to retaliate against the U.S. in response to new Obama administration sanctions slapped on Moscow. This request was apparently successful: Mr. Kislyak, the information says, told Mr. Flynn that "Russia had chosen to moderate its response to those sanctions as a result of [Mr. Flynn's] request."

The other was a Dec. 22 conversation in which Mr. Flynn lobbied Mr. Kislyak to delay or defeat a vote on a United Nations Security Council resolution. The document does not specify what the resolution was but it was likely the security council's Dec. 23 condemnation of Israeli settlements in the Palestinian territories. The U.S. abstained from the vote, rather than vetoing, which allowed the resolution to pass.

Mr. Flynn, a retired three-star general, has a convoluted political past. He served as director of the Defense Intelligence Agency in the Obama administration, but was elbowed out amid complaints about his management style. He joined Mr. Trump's campaign, during which he became best known for leading a "locker her up" chant – in reference to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, whose storing of government-related emails on a private server some Republicans believed was a criminal offence – at the Republican National Convention.

Appointed national security advisor at the start of Mr. Trump's administration, Mr. Flynn was forced to resign just 24 days later for misleading Vice-President Mike Pence about his discussions with Mr. Kislyak.