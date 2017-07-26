What just happened in the U.S. health care debate? A guide to last night and what’s next





So who won last night?

There were two votes of note in the Senate on Tuesday night. One was a victory for U.S. President Donald Trump, who want to repeal the Affordable Care Act, the signature health-care law of Mr. Trump’s Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama. But the other vote was a setback for Republican leaders who are still divided about what to replace it with.

The step forward: Majority Leader Mitch McConnell won a 51-50 vote to begin debating the GOP drive against Obama’s Affordable Care Act, which sits atop the Republican Party’s legislative priorities. For the purposes of this explainer, we will refer to this as Vote 1. Pressure and deal-making helped win over vacillating Republicans to win Vote 1 and begin debate, but they remained fragmented over what to do next.

After the first vote, Mr. McConnell tried to push forward a proposal to replace Mr. Obama’s health-care law with a far more restrictive GOP substitute. He lost that vote (let’s call it Vote 2) by 57-43. The next step: Senators are getting ready Wednesday for renewed debate on a Republican amendment repealing much of President Barack Obama’s law and giving Congress two years to concoct a replacement.





Democratic senators speak outside the Capitol on July 25, 2017. STEPHEN CROWLEY/THE NEW YORK TIMES

What the GOP wants to do to Obamacare

The rejected plan: Mr. McConnell’s failed proposal from Tuesday night would have erased the Affordable Care Act’s tax penalties on people not buying insurance, cut Medicaid and trimmed its subsidies for consumers. It included a provision by Republican senator Ted Cruz letting insurers sell cut-rate policies with skimpy coverage, as well as an additional $100 billion – sought by Midwestern moderates including Senator Rob Portman of Ohio – to help states ease out-of-pocket costs for people losing Medicaid.

“Skinny repeal”: Mr. McConnell’s fallback plan would repeal parts of the statute like its tax penalties on people not buying coverage, but leave Medicaid basically untouched – a tactic aimed chiefly at letting Senate-House bargainers seek a final compromise.





U.S. Senator John McCain speaks on the floor of the U.S. Senate after returning to Washington for a vote on health-care reform on July 25, 2017. SENATE TV/REUTERS

McCain: A dramatic comeback and a dire warning

John McCain of Arizona made a dramatic return to the Senate chamber on Tuesday night, soon after brain surgery to treat an aggressive brain cancer. But after backing his party on Vote 1, he condemned the tribal politics besetting the nation and served notice he would not vote for the GOP legislation as it stands now.

After he voted, McCain stood at his seat and accepted hugs and handshakes from senators in both parties, drawing laughter from the spectators’ gallery when he and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders exchanged an awkward embrace. Mr. McCain then spoke his mind. His face was pale, cheek bruised, a red scar and stitches above his left eye where doctors had removed a blood clot. But his voice was strong.

John McCain makes plea for co-operation on Senate floor 1:56





On partisanship: He bemoaned the lack of legislative accomplishments in the current Congress and the GOP’s secretive process in working on repealing Obamacare:

[Republicans are] coming up with a proposal behind closed doors in consultation with the administration, then springing it on skeptical members, trying to convince them that it was better than nothing. I don't think that's going to work in the end, and it probably shouldn't.

On bipartisanship: Debates in the Senate have become “more partisan, more tribal, more of the time than at any time I can remember,” he lamented. He issued a plea for Democrats and Republicans to work together. Mr. Obama and the Democrats shouldn’t have pushed the Affordable Care Act through on party-line votes when they controlled Washington back in 2010, McCain said, “and we shouldn’t do the same with ours. Why don’t we try the old way of legislating in the Senate?” That would involve committee hearings and testimony from experts and interested parties, an incremental process that could take months.

On the President: The Arizona senator has emerged as one of Donald Trump’s most outspoken GOP critics. With President Donald Trump threatening electoral retribution for Republicans who don’t toe the line, McCain urged senators to stand up for their own constitutional status:

Whether or not we are of the same party, we are not the president's subordinates, We are his equal!





