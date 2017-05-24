The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee will subpoena former national security adviser Michael Flynn in its probe into alleged Russian meddling in the presidential election after he declined to appear before the panel, its top Democrat said on Wednesday.

“We will be following up with subpoenas, and those subpoenas will be designed to maximize our chance of getting the information that we need,” Representative Adam Schiff said at an event sponsored by the Christian Science Monitor.

The leaders of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee said on Tuesday they would subpoena two of Flynn’s businesses after he declined to hand over documents in its separate Russia probe.

The committees want Flynn to provide information on whether there was Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election and whether there was collusion between Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia. Moscow has repeatedly denied the allegations and Trump denies any collusion.

Flynn, a retired general, is a key witness in the Russia investigations because of his ties to Moscow.

He was fired from his position at the White House in February, after less than a month on the job, for failing to disclose the content of talks with Sergei Kislyak, Russia’s ambassador to the United States, and misleading Vice President Mike Pence about the conversations.

The intelligence panels are among five congressional committees looking into the allegations involving links between Russia and Trump’s Nov. 8 victory.

