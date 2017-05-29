Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
People hold a protest against U.S. immigration policies in Erie, Pa., on Feb. 22, 2017. (Christopher Millette/AP)
People hold a protest against U.S. immigration policies in Erie, Pa., on Feb. 22, 2017. (Christopher Millette/AP)

u.s. politics

Immigration ban to test Supreme Court view of presidential power Add to ...

Mark Sherman

WASHINGTON — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

The Supreme Court may soon decide how courts are supposed to view presidential power in the age of Donald Trump.

The administration has promised a high court appeal of a ruling blocking the president’s ban on visitors from six majority Muslim countries. The case could be a major test for the young administration and for a court that has its 5-4 conservative majority restored with the confirmation of Trump nominee Neil Gorsuch as the ninth justice.

First, the justices must agree to intervene – something they’ll probably do considering the importance of the issue. If so, then they will be dealing with an area of the law, immigration, where courts have given presidents a lot of leeway.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Ottawa examining details of new Trump immigration ban: Goodale (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular