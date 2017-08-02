Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
In this photo taken Feb. 2, 2017, the White House in Washington seen from the South Lawn. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Photo)
In this photo taken Feb. 2, 2017, the White House in Washington seen from the South Lawn. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Photo)

In defiance of all expectations, a moment of calm for Washington Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Shribman

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Suddenly – without warning, against all recent precedent, in defiance of all expectations – Washington may be experiencing a rapprochement moment.

It may all disappear like a summertime shower. But Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is telling North Korea that the United States is not its enemy and it doesn’t seek to overthrow Kim Jong-un. Republicans and Democrats are inching away from confrontation on health care – and clearly inching toward joint efforts to repair Obamacare. GOP lawmakers are issuing signals they’d like to work with their rivals on overhauling the tax code. And there are indications that an infrastructure bill may lure Democrats into negotiations, even joint commitments, on spending projects.

Report Typo/Error

Follow David Shribman on Twitter: @shribmanpg

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular