Suddenly – without warning, against all recent precedent, in defiance of all expectations – Washington may be experiencing a rapprochement moment.

It may all disappear like a summertime shower. But Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is telling North Korea that the United States is not its enemy and it doesn’t seek to overthrow Kim Jong-un. Republicans and Democrats are inching away from confrontation on health care – and clearly inching toward joint efforts to repair Obamacare. GOP lawmakers are issuing signals they’d like to work with their rivals on overhauling the tax code. And there are indications that an infrastructure bill may lure Democrats into negotiations, even joint commitments, on spending projects.

