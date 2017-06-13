



The basics

U.S. Attorney-General Jeff Sessions is appearing Tuesday before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, which is investigating connections between President Donald Trump’s staff and Russia.

Mr. Sessions, originally scheduled to speak at different committee hearings Tuesday about the Justice Department budget, changed his plans after last Thursday’s dramatic testimony from former FBI director James Comey.

Here’s a primer from The Globe’s Adrian Morrow on questions Mr. Sessions is likely to face about his contacts with a Russian diplomat, the Trump-Russia investigation and Mr. Comey’s account of how it unfolded behind the scenes.

Mr. Trump and his team have been trying to discredit Mr. Comey since last Thursday’s hearing, where Mr. Comey accused the administration of lying about “disarray” in the FBI and said Mr. Trump decided to fire him in May because the Russia investigation was “irritating him.”

The Justice Department said Monday that Mr. Sessions asked for his hearing to be public because he “believes it is important for the American people to hear the truth directly from him.”

Mr. Sessions’s testimony comes a day after Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy, a friend of Mr. Trump, suggested the President was already thinking about “terminating” Robert Mueller as special counsel to the Justice Department and FBI’s Russia probe. “I think he’s weighing that option,” Mr. Ruddy told PBS NewsHour.

“Chris speaks for himself,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in an e-mail to Associated Press on Monday, but neither she nor press secretary Sean Spicer directly contradicted Mr. Ruddy’s statement.





Which Trump-Russia probe is this again?

There are four congressional investigations under way into Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 election. The Senate intelligence committee’s is the broadest and most well-known so far, but there are also investigations by:

The House intelligence committee

The House oversight committee

The Senate judiciary committee

Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein wants Mr. Sessions to testify before the judiciary committee too, because she says it’s better suited to explore legal questions of possible obstruction of justice by the President.

But the biggest Trump-Russia probe – the one that could result in criminal charges against Mr. Trump’s people – is the investigation by Mr. Sessions’ Justice Department and the FBI, under the leadership of special counsel Robert Mueller. Mr. Sessions has recused himself from that investigation (more on that in a minute), leaving deputy attorney-general Rod Rosenstein with oversight of the probe.

Who is Robert Mueller, and what will he do? Here’s what you need to know about the special counsel’s mandate, his background and what could happen to Donald Trump when this is all over.





James Comey prepares to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill on June 8, 2017. Doug Mills/The New York Times





Comey Day: What you missed last week

Here’s a recap of what James Comey, the former FBI director, told the Senate committee last Thursday. Most of his remarks centred on nine encounters with Mr. Trump, and Mr. Sessions’s name came up a few times, too. Here are some highlights:

The Flynn meeting: The Mr. Comey alleged that Mr. Trump repeatedly tried to interfere in the FBI’s Russia probe, and at one Feb. 14 meeting in the Oval Office, the President said he “hoped” the bureau would back off its investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Mr. Sessions and others left the room before Mr. Trump’s remarks; afterward; Mr. Comey told Mr. Sessions never to leave him alone with the President again.

What Comey couldn’t say: Asked by Democrat Senator Ron Wyden if Mr. Sessions was staying away from the Russia probe as promised, Mr. Comey said he couldn’t answer:

WYDEN: How would you characterize Attorney-General Sessions's adherence to his recusal, in particular with regard to his involvement in your firing, which the President has acknowledged was because of the Russian investigation?

COMEY: That's a question I can't answer. I think it's a reasonable question. If – if, as the President said, I was fired because of the Russia investigation, why was the Attorney-General involved in that chain? I don't know, and so I don't have an answer for the question. ...

WYDEN: Michael Flynn resigned four days after Attorney-General Sessions was sworn in. Do you know if the Attorney-General was aware of the concerns about Michael Flynn during that period?

COMEY: I don't, as I sit here – I don't – I don't recall that he was. I could be wrong, but I don't remember that he was.





Trump says Comey testimony showed ‘no obstruction’ 2:02









Why this is weird for Jeff Sessions



Mr. Sessions’s position before the Senate is a strange one: Answering questions about a Trump-Russia probe he’s officially uninvolved in, prompted by testimony from a man he helped to fire, to defend a President he allegedly doesn’t want to work for any more. (More on that last point in the next section.)

The various Russia investigations centre on contacts between Mr. Trump’s key staff during the 2016 election and, most crucially, during the two-month transition period between that election and Mr. Trump’s swearing-in. Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Sergei Kislyak, met with Mr. Trump’s national security adviser, Michael Flynn, who discussed lifting U.S. sanctions against Russia; with his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who sought a secret “back channel” to communicate with Moscow; and Mr. Sessions, a former senator and Trump campaign adviser who interacted with Mr. Kislyak twice during the 2016 race.

Mr. Sessions didn’t disclose those Russian contacts at his confirmation hearing for the Attorney-General’s job. In March, to clear a cloud of suspicion over the Russia probe, Mr. Sessions recused himself from the investigation. But in May, he got indirectly drawn into it again when he co-signed on the decision to fire Mr. Comey as FBI director, a decision Mr. Trump later said was motivated by the Russia probe.

This is the memo Mr. Sessions wrote in May about Mr. Comey:

Dear Mr. President:

As Attorney-General, I am committed to a high level of discipline, integrity, and the rule of law to the Department of Justice – an institution that I deeply respect. Based on my evaluation, and for the reasons expressed by the Deputy Attorney-General in the attached memorandum, I have concluded that a fresh start is needed at the leadership of the FBI. It is essential that this Department of Justice clearly reaffirm its commitment to longstanding principles that ensure the integrity and fairness of federal investigations and prosecutions. The Director of the FBI must be someone who follows faithfully the rules and principles of the Department of Justice and who sets the right example for our law enforcement officials and others in the Department. Therefore, I must recommend that you remove Director James B. Comey, Jr. and identify an experienced and qualified individual to lead the great men and women of the FBI.

Sincerely,

Jeff Sessions

Dear Mr. Comey, you’re fired: Four documents behind the FBI director’s dismissal Read the documents Donald Trump, Jeff Sessions and others in the administration wrote to explain their reasons for James Comey’s firing in May.

What is Sessions’s endgame?

Mr. Sessions was one of the earliest supporters of the Trump presidential campaign, but now, reports of internal tensions in the White House suggest a fraught relationship between the President and his Attorney-General. Last week, The New York Times reported Mr. Sessions had recently offered to resign, but Mr. Trump refused him. The Times also reported Mr. Trump “intermittently fumed for months” over Mr. Sessions’s recusal because it opened the door for the appointment of a special counsel. It remains to be seen how Mr. Sessions’s testimony will ease or inflame his relationship with Mr. Trump behind the scenes.

Mr. Trump and Mr. Sessions appear in the White House after the Attorney-General’s swearing-in on Feb. 9, 2017. SAUL LOEB/AFP/GETTY IMAGES





With reports from Associated Press and The New York Times News Service

MORE FROM THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Sarah Kendzior: Comey testimony reveals Trump is running America like a crime boss The President views NATO as akin to a protection racket, public officials as personal minions, and the GOP as bound to a vow of Omerta. Refuse to comply, like Mr. Comey did, and face consequences.

Andrew Cohen: Once again, the great American melodrama: democracy on trial, a presidency in peril When Mr. Comey spoke of how the president ‘lied’ and ‘defamed’ him, or how he feared being in the same room alone, he was making the opening argument in the trial of Donald Trump.

Will Trump be shown the door? What impeachment would mean The U.S. President may be only a few major missteps from facing serious calls for his removal from office. But impeachment is a radical step that imposes a high price on all sides.



