Special Counsel Robert Mueller is examining what role, if any former national security adviser Mike Flynn may have had in an effort to obtain Hillary Clinton’s e-mails from Russian hackers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Efforts to seek out the hackers who stole e-mails of former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was led by Republican activist Peter Smith, the Journal said.

Mueller was appointed special counsel to determine whether there was collusion between President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Moscow.

Flynn resigned in February after revelations that he had discussed U.S. sanctions on Russia with the Russian ambassador to the United States before Trump took office and misled Vice President Mike Pence about the conversations.

Representatives from the White House and Mueller’s office could not immediately be reached for comment.

