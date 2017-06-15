Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the Conference on Prosperity and Security in Central America at the Florida International University in Miami, on June 15, 2017. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the Conference on Prosperity and Security in Central America at the Florida International University in Miami, on June 15, 2017. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

U.S. Politics

Pence hires outside counsel to deal with Russia probe inquiries Add to ...

WASHINGTON — Reuters

Published

Last updated

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has hired outside legal counsel to help with questions from investigators probing alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign, a spokesman said on Thursday.

Pence has retained Virginia attorney Richard Cullen, who previously served as a U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia, spokesman Jarrod Agen said.

The Washington Post first reported Pence was hiring counsel.

President Donald Trump last month named Marc Kasowitz, a New York-based trial lawyer, as his private attorney for the Russia investigation.

Special counsel Robert Mueller and several congressional committees are investigating possible ties between the Trump campaign and suspected Russian efforts to sway the election in Trump’s favor.

On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported that Mueller is investigating Trump for possible obstruction of justice in the Russia investigation.

“I can confirm that the vice president has retained Richard Cullen of McGuire Woods to assist him in responding to inquiries by the special counsel,” Agen said in a statement.

“The vice president is focused entirely on his duties ... and looks forward to a swift conclusion of this matter,” Agen said.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Jeff Sessions calls Russia collusion suggestion 'an appalling and detestable lie' (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular